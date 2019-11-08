Shawn Johnson East Reveals Her Newborn Daughter's Name — and It's a Nod to Dad Andrew East

Welcome to the world, Drew Hazel East!

In a Friday morning Instagram post, Shawn Johnson East revealed her newborn daughter’s name and birth date — Tuesday, Oct. 29 — alongside a sweet photograph of the baby girl with her parents.

In the adorable shot, a swaddled Drew appears to be smiling as she gets kisses from both her mom and dad Andrew East.

“Drew Hazel East / 8lbs 8oz / 20.5 inches long / 10/29/19,” the Olympic gold medalist, 27, captioned her post. “Named after the most incredible person I know … her daddy.”

The Easts announced their new arrival on Monday, after first revealing they were expecting in April (one year after Johnson East revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage) with a sweet Instagram photo shoot.

“What up @theeastbaby,” the football player, 28, captioned a video of his new family of three, while Johnson East wrote alongside a black-and-white snapshot, “You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

Three days later, the former Olympic gymnast opened up on Instagram about how she endured 22 hours of labor before doctors delivered her baby via cesarean section. “I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention,” Johnson East wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her family in the hospital.

“At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty,” she continued. “At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I [couldn’t] have cared less.”

Shortly before giving birth, Johnson East recorded an episode of Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s Hot Marriage. Cool Parents podcast, where she opened up about losing her first pregnancy two years ago and how she blamed herself at first even though the doctor told her right out the gate that the miscarriage was not her fault.

“I felt so sad and guilty that I had done something wrong to lose this child,” said the then-mother-to-be, adding of her doctor’s comments, “I remember that just bringing me to tears because I was like, ‘How can you say that? ‘Cause I must’ve done something wrong.’ “

And the guilt went even further than just short-term actions Johnson East thought could’ve caused the loss. In her mind, the blame went as far back as her gymnastics years, when she competed as a child and teenager before retiring from the sport in 2012, at the age of 20.

“I had had testing done and blood work done and [doctors] said everything was good, which was a good reassurance. But again, at that time of miscarriage, I couldn’t help but think I did enough damage to my body at a young age that it was almost, like, payback,” she said.