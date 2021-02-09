Pregnant Shawn Johnson Hits the Gym for Her 'First Workout' Since COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I Feel Very Good'

Shawn Johnson East is working on her fitness as she continues to recover from the novel coronavirus.

The pregnant Olympian, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, returned to her home gym on Monday — just a week after announcing that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"First workout back. Gross," Johnson East, 29, on her Instagram Stories, sharing a selfie with an "Ugh" sticker.

She also posted a video of herself walking stiffly down a flight of stairs following her workout, writing in the caption, "I decided my first day back should be leg day... this is how it went. 🤦🏼‍♀️"

Addressing potential concerns regarding her condition, the Olympic gold medalist said in another clip that she's been "cleared" by her obstetrician to work out.

"Thank you for your concern, but I spent 20 years of my life as a professional athlete and I know my body," she said. "I know when I'm ready to work out. I know what's too much. I know my heart rate. I know everything."

"I feel good lung capacity-wise and health-wise to be working out," Johnson East continued. "So for all of you who think I'm putting my baby at risk and myself: Take a deep breath. I'm okay. I feel very good today."

The expectant mother — who is already parent to 15-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel — also explained that "I've also been asthmatic my whole life. Trust me, I'm so body aware."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that having asthma as an underlying condition can put you at risk of experiencing a "severe" case of the illness.

"I know this is a different virus, but I've been fighting it for about two weeks and today is the first day that I felt like energy-wise capable of doing a workout," Johnson East said in her video on Monday, adding that the "only symptom" she has left is a scratchy voice due to the "rawest throat."

"This is also not my 'fake nice' voice," she concluded. "This is just my voice these days."

The former gymnast first spoke about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Jan. 31, sharing on her Instagram Stories, "Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive."

"It's been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew and now this... my body is exhausted," she wrote in a post. "So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha."

Johnson East gave fans an update on her condition last week, saying, "I do still consider myself a very lucky one. I think I have it pretty mild."

"My headaches are gone. My sore throat is finally gone, I had a bad sore throat. My stuffiness is getting better," she said on Wednesday. "Just trying to get enough rest so I can heal. I miss my husband and baby girl, but again, it's the least I can do to keep our family healthy."

Her husband East, 29, previously tested positive for the coronavirus, the couple revealed in their pregnancy announcement video in January.

When East was recovering from the coronavirus, the pair made a plan for him to self-isolate in a separate area of their house, which Johnson East is now doing as well.