Pregnant Shawn Johnson East and Husband Enjoy Portugal Babymoon Ahead of First Child's Arrival

Shawn Johnson East is soaking up the sun!

Ahead of the birth of their first child on the way, the retired Olympic gymnast, 27, and husband Andrew East recently jetted off to Portugal for a relaxing babymoon, which they planned in conjunction with Noken.

The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump as the couple enjoyed a variety of activities in cities like Lisbon and Lagos, getting in a mix of historical sightseeing and basking in the summer warmth.

In one fun snapshot, East, 27, performed an impressive handstand on a beach with the help of his wife, who bared her belly in a pair of blue swim bottoms and a black shirt.

“Just gettin my bump on the out here in Portugal! #pregnant #summer #portugal,” Johnson East captioned one photo of herself cradling her belly as she posed along a cobblestone-lined street in Lisbon.

The couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting their first child together in April, sharing their announcement on Instagram and Johnson East’s YouTube channel.

“@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT!” the mom-to-be captioned a maternity-session snapshot of the couple looking overjoyed, where she is cradling her belly while her husband pointed in the direction of her midsection.

East shared the news on his own Instagram account, with a short clip from their photo session showing the parents-to-be holding up a tiny pair of baby sneakers.

Their baby on the way already has their own Instagram feed, too, with over 160,000 followers.

The spouses, who tied the knot on a private farm in rural Tennessee in April 2016, previously opened up in October 2017 about a miscarriage they had suffered just two days after they found out they were pregnant.

“I had these guilty feelings of if, ‘I can’t even take care of child for a week in my stomach, I can’t raise a child on my own,’ ” Johnson East said later, in an interview published in June 2018. “I felt guilty to Andrew that I had lost his child, and I felt guilty to God that I lost his child.”

The couple cited both the support they received from those around them as well as their personal faith as paramount in helping them through their feelings of loss.

“No matter what you go through, you will always come out of it,” said the athlete. “And I think if you believe in Him and have faith in Him, you’ll come out stronger than you were before.”