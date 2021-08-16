Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Her Struggles with Breastfeeding Baby Jett: 'It Makes Me So Sad'

Shawn Johnson East is getting candid about breastfeeding.

The former gymnast, 29, got real about nursing her 4-week-old son, Jett James, in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, asking her followers: "When does breastfeeding get easier 😭 it's HARD!"

"There's always one feed a day where he seems super hungry and gives all the cues but screams bloody murder when i try to feed him," she explained, sharing a photo of her baby boy with a pacifier in his mouth. "it makes me so sad."

"Anyone else?" Johnson East — who shares Jett and daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months, with husband Andrew East — added.

This was not the first time Johnson East opened up about her nursing experience.

Earlier in August, the four-time Olympic medalist revealed that she "cried happy tears" when her newborn son was able to nurse, unlike her previous experience with her first child.

Asking for breastfeeding tips for her "little guy," Johnson East explained that Drew was "such a struggle" when it came to nursing, which "ultimately ended with me being an exclusive pumper for 6+ months."

"This dude is completely different!" she added of her baby boy. "So! Need all the tips, tricks, trade secrets! Like how DO I KEEP HIM AWAKE?"

Johnson East and her husband welcomed Jett on July 19. At the time, they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement: "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

Since her youngest child's arrival, Johnson East has been updating fans on her new life as a mother of two.

On Monday, she shared a cute mother-son photo to her Instagram, joking that her newborn son is "already half my size."

Last week, the retired athlete opened up the doors to her family home to give fans a look at little Jett's nursery in a YouTube video.

Filmed while Johnson East was still pregnant, the footage showed a baby's crib, a dresser and a sitting area inside a room decorated with bear-inspired imagery.

"By now, you will have met him. You'll probably know his name," before noting that the pair were thinking of giving him the moniker, Bear. "Hence, we have the honey bear, we have the bears on his crib."

However, Johnson East and her husband, who tied the knot in April 2016, ultimately landed on the name Jett for their baby boy.

In an Instagram post following the newborn's birth, Johnson East explained the sweet meaning behind her son's moniker.