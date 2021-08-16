Shawn Johnson and Andrew East welcomed their second baby, son Jett James, together on July 19

Shawn Johnson Jokes Her 4-Week-Old Baby Boy Is 'Already Half My Size' in Sweet Photo

Shawn Johnson East's baby boy is growing so fast!

On Monday, the former gymnast, 29, posted an adorable photo to Instagram of her newborn son, Jett James, whom she welcomed with husband Andrew East on July 19, joking that the 4-week-old is "already half my size."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, the mom of two smiles for the camera while cradling her sleeping baby boy on her chest.

Several of Johnson East's friends complimented the former Olympian in the comments of the photo.

Singer RaeLynn replied, "GLOWING MOMMA 😍," while Katelyn Brown added, "Beautiful mama ❤️❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Johnson East and her husband — who are also parents to daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months — brought viewers into their home to take a look at their son's nursery in a new YouTube upload.

Filmed while she was still pregnant, Johnson East opens the video addressing viewers before taking them into her son's space. There, Johnson East shows off various features of the room, including a dresser, the baby's crib, and a sitting area.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Show Off Newborn Son's Nursery Inspired by Name They Almost Gave Him Credit: The East Family/Youtube

The pair announced their son's arrival last month through their children's apparel and toy brand, Teddy & Bear.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2016, also told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson East and Husband Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy: 'Soaking Up Every Minute'

Later that same month, the parents revealed the new addition's name as Jett James East in a YouTube clip.

The video also included personal footage from inside the delivery room, as well as the parents bringing the baby home for the first time.

"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We're in heaven. We're so thankful we get to share this journey with you," they wrote in the video's description. "Thank you for the continued prayers, we so appreciate them! Stay tuned for next week's episode where Drew finally gets to meet her little brother… bring the tissues."

Johnson East also shared a bit more information about their bundle of joy's name on Instagram as well.