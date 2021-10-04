Shawn Johnson East on Why Mom-Shamers 'Don't Bother' Her Anymore: 'I Have Such Confidence Now'

"It really affected me because I second-guessed myself in everything," Shawn Johnson East recalls to PEOPLE about how mom-shaming used to get to her emotionally

Shawn Johnson East finds it easier to shake off online mom-shaming now that she's a seasoned mom of two.

The star's daughter, Drew Hazel, turns 2 at the end of the month, and in those two years, Johnson East feels she's come into her own as a confident mom. She knows this is true, she tells PEOPLE, because when she welcomed son Jett James in July, the athlete didn't have the same feelings of uncertainty in her instincts.

With that newfound confidence, those who send mom-shaming comments and messages on social media no longer get to Johnson East.

"I was definitely affected by that a lot with my daughter, just because I didn't have confidence as a mom and I didn't know how to do anything," says Johnson East, 29, while discussing Philips Avent's new line of baby products.

"With Drew, I had so many trolls who were saying, 'You're doing this wrong,' and everything. It really affected me because I second-guessed myself in everything," she says. "What I learned through raising her the past two years is every parent is perfect for their baby, and every choice a parent makes for their baby is perfect for their baby. And it's completely different than everyone else."

"So going into all of it with Jett, we still have trolls, but I have such confidence now in my decisions, in knowing that what I'm choosing for my son is the best for him, that they really don't bother me," Johnson East adds. "I'm like, 'Oh, you must not be a parent.' "

The former Olympic gymnast explains that she and husband Andrew East, 30, have differing opinions about whether to respond to negative commenters on social media, but they've since come to a compromise on the matter.

"My husband and I argue about this a lot. I would clap back at everybody if I could because I just don't like it. If it's about me, I don't really care, but if you come after my babies or if you come after my husband, I want to say something," she explains.

"But my husband has said our policy within our household and within our business and within social media is, 'You get more of what you respond to.' So if we respond to kindness, we're going to get more kindness," says Johnson East. "He said if we allow ourselves to be affected by trolls, we're teaching our kids to be affected by them too."