Shawn Johnson East Talks Experiencing Mom Guilt with Daughter Drew: ‘Killed My Soul’

Shawn Johnson East, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, is opening up about an emotional moment involving daughter Drew

Shawn Johnson East is opening up about mom guilt and the rollercoaster of emotions that have come with parenting her daughter Drew Hazel.

The 29-year-old Olympic gymnast, who's currently expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, shared a "mom confessional" on Sunday, which she paired alongside a photo

showing her husband holding their 18-month-old girl.

"I spent half of church crying in my chair because Drew was sad going into Sunday School this morning. It's probably just pregnancy hormones but the amount of mom guilt I felt killed my soul," Johnson explained in the emotional post. "They texted us 2 minutes later to say she was happy and playing but I still continued to cry."

The retired Olympic gymnast went on to explain that "it's sometimes so hard to handle all of the love my heart feels for this little human."



"I never want to make the wrong decision for her," she continued. "Andrew quietly held my hand as I pulled myself back into the reality that she is ok and this is normal. But dang... my heart heart. 😭 #momlife."

Shawn johnson Shawn Johnson East and Dnrew East | Credit: Shawn johnson / instagram

The couple, who got married in April 2016, have both gotten candid about navigating parenthood on their social media accounts, often asking their followers for tips on everything from toys and clothing to diet and development. The former gymnast also recently posted on her Instagram Story about how her the toddler got her first big bruise.

"To answer a few burning questions haha... -yes, we are aware of her bruise haha," she wrote. "It's her first true goose egg. Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn't realize how tall she is. All is good there. Doc checked 😉."

The Olympian announced her pregnancy news in January, sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband while resting her hands on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a family snap with Drew.

The pair then revealed the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE in March.