Celebrity Parents Shawn Johnson East Shares Halloween Photo of Son Jett and Daughter Drew in 'Frozen' Attire Shawn Johnson East shares son Jett, 15 months, and daughter Drew, 3, with husband Andrew East Published on November 1, 2022 01:11 AM Shawn Johnson East celebrated Halloween with her family. The retired Olympic gymnast, 30, posed alongside husband Andrew East and their two children — son Jett James, 15 months, and daughter Drew Hazel, who turned 3 on Saturday — dressed as characters from Disney's 2013 musical film Frozen. In her Instagram post shared Monday, Shawn was dressed as Anna while her husband went as Kristoff. Shawn Johnson's Daughter Is Transfixed as She Watches Her Mom in the 2008 Beijing Olympics Their daughter Drew was dressed as Elsa, Anna's sister who has the magical ability to turn things into ice, and Jett went as the snowman Olaf. Their Golden Retriever Nash donned reindeer antlers to accompany the family as Sven. She shared with her followers an additional video filled with photos of the family's past costumes, which included superhero and leprechaun outfits. Shawn Johnson/Instagram Shawn Johnson East on Why Husband Didn't Want to Find Out the Sex of Their First Baby Until Birth In July, Shawn shared a YouTube video detailing a very sentimental trip she took with her family to Des Moines, Iowa, where she took her kids to meet her lifelong gymnastics coach, Liang Chow, at his gym. In the video, Shawn, who is joined by her parents and other family members, recalled meeting Chow at the age of 5 and falling in love with gymnastics. She celebrated him and his wife as "some of the most special people in my life" and explained he hadn't been able to meet her little ones sooner because of the pandemic. Chow was a big hit with the kids, holding Jett as he explored the bars with his mouth and cheering Drew on as she ran around. "It took her a good 30-45 minutes to get warmed up to him," Shawn said of the toddler and the coach. "And then, they were best friends." RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson East Reflects on Losing Baby on Date of Past Miscarriage: 'Always Hits Hard' Speaking with PEOPLE and Parents magazine in May, the couple shared the various things they wish they knew before becoming a mom and dad. Andrew, 31, said that he wished someone told him "how to prioritize marriage and parenting." "There are so many logistics added with a kid it's so easy to lose marriage as a priority," he shared. "It just puts stress on your marriage unless you prioritize it. You have to actively work on your marriage," Shawn added.