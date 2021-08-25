Shawn Johnson East Reveals Alternative Names She Almost Picked for Baby Son Jett James

Shawn Johnson East previously explained that the name Jett came from her great great great great grandmother's moniker

Shawn Johnson East had a few name options in mind for her baby boy.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, the former Olympic gymnast, 29, revealed the alternative names she and husband Andrew East almost selected for son Jett James. The pair, who are also parents to daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months, welcomed their second child on July 19.

The runner-up names were Beau/Bo James, Bear James and Griffin Dean, she explained. Shawn also elaborated on the spelling of Jett with two T's, writing, "It was my great great great great grandmothers (found it in our family tree) name and that's how she spelled it."

The mom previously explained the origin of Jett's name on Instagram, further adding that the middle name James is a namesake for Andrew's brother.

When they announced the birth of their son in July, the parents told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

The couple wed in April 2016, and announced their pregnancy news in January, sharing a photo of Shawn kissing her husband while resting her hands on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a family snap with Drew.

Earlier this month, Shawn joked that "my 4 week old is already half my size" while smiling in a photo holding the newborn.

Also on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the athlete shared how her postpartum experience is different this time around.