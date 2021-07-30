Shawn Johnson East Reveals Name of Newborn Baby Boy and Sweet New Footage from Delivery Room

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East can't get enough of their new addition to the family.

The couple, who also share 21-month-old daughter Drew Hazel, welcomed their second baby, a son, on Monday, July 19, with the newborn measuring 21 inches long, and weighing 9 lbs., 13 oz. upon arrival. In a new YouTube upload, the stars revealed the new addition's name as Jett James East.

The video also includes personal footage from inside the delivery room, as well as the parents bringing the baby home for the first time.

"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We're in heaven. We're so thankful we get to share this journey with you," they wrote in the video's description. "Thank you for the continued prayers, we so appreciate them! Stay tuned for next week's episode where Drew finally gets to meet her little brother… bring the tissues."

When they announced the birth of their son last week, the parents told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

The couple wed in April 2016, and announced their pregnancy news in January, sharing a photo of Johnson East kissing her husband while resting her hands on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a family snap with Drew.

Later in January, the pregnant athlete revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. She soon recovered from the "pretty mild" case of the coronavirus, eventually returning to her normal routines.

Revealing the sex of their baby on the way, the parents said in March that they were "so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother." They added, "It will be a whole new experience and we're so excited to start this next chapter."

Johnson East and her husband previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in October 2017, before going on to announce they were expecting again in April 2019. Their daughter was born the following October.

The mom told Good Morning America in May about how finding a community on social media helped her heal after pregnancy loss.

"Our miscarriage back in 2017, it was the first time I ever felt super vulnerable," she recalled. "I didn't know who to go to or who to talk to or how to heal. So I ended up going to social media. I needed someone to respond to me and say, 'It's going to be okay, I went through this as well.' "

"And to see the thousands and thousands of women that came forward and just said, 'I went through this. I'm struggling through this. Thank you, I felt so alone until now' — I felt the same way," she added, "and it was the only way I healed."