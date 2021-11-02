"It was the most special moment for him and for me," Shawn Johnson East says of finding out their baby's sex at birth

Shawn Johnson East on Why Husband Didn't Want to Find Out the Sex of Their First Baby Until Birth

Shawn Johnson East is sharing why her husband was adamant about not finding out the sex of their first baby until birth.

On the most recent episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the former Olympic gymnast, 29, who shares 3-month-old son Jett James and 2-year-old daughter Drew Hazel with husband Andrew East, says that East wanted to wait to find out their baby's sex after hearing about one of his teammate's experiences.

While Johnson East says her husband is "as laid back as it comes," she shares that the couple was "absolutely not" on the same page when it came to finding out the sex of their first baby.

"I've never seen him voice such a strong opinion about something ever in our relationship or marriage. But he said, 'I do not want to find out,' " she recalls. "It was because one of his teammates didn't find out and said the greatest moment of his life was actually being able to tell his wife what the baby was and have that moment for him."

"We were convinced we were having a boy. I don't know why," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "And he's like, 'Baby, it's a girl.' And I was like 'What?' It was the most special moment for him and for me."

Elsewhere in the episode, Johnson East reveals that she told her nutritionist about her pregnancy before sharing the news with her husband.

"I was still working with my nutritionist and I remember texting her like, 'I think I have a parasite or a bug or something's going on because my stomach's upset and the food isn't working,' " she says.

"So I went and got a pregnancy test and the day that I took the test, it was actually the day that my husband was flying out to the NFL to his team and we weren't going to see each other for two weeks, at the earliest. And it was like as he walked out the door, I went back to the bathroom and looked at this pregnancy test that I didn't tell him about and I was pregnant," Johnson East continues.

"I didn't plan on telling him because ... I really, in my mind, had brushed it off. Like, oh, this is not it, I'm sure," she adds. "I remember calling my nutritionist and I'm like, 'Um, so it's not a parasite, it's actually a pregnancy.' "

