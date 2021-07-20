Shawn Johnson East and Husband Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy: 'Soaking Up Every Minute'

He's here!

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East have welcomed their second baby, a son, according to their children's apparel and toy brand Teddy & Bear. The couple previously said fans would know she gave birth to their new addition via an indicator from the brand's social media presence so their family could enjoy time with the newborn.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" read one slide on the Teddy & Bear Instagram Story Tuesday morning with a cartoon pacifier, another adding, "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2016 and are also parents to daughter Drew Hazel, 20½ months, tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

The Olympic gold medalist announced her pregnancy news in January, sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband while resting her hands on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a family snap with Drew.

shawn johnson Credit: Teddy and Bear/Instagram

Later in January, the pregnant athlete revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. She soon recovered from the "pretty mild" case of the coronavirus, eventually returning to her normal routines.

Revealing the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, the parents said in March that they were "so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother." They added, "It will be a whole new experience and we're so excited to start this next chapter."

Johnson East and her husband previously revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in October 2017, before going on to announce they were expecting again in April 2019. Their daughter was born the following October.

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East and daughter | Credit: Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

The mom told Good Morning America in May about how finding a community on social media helped her heal after pregnancy loss.

"Our miscarriage back in 2017, it was the first time I ever felt super vulnerable," she recalled. "I didn't know who to go to or who to talk to or how to heal. So I ended up going to social media. I needed someone to respond to me and say, 'It's going to be okay, I went through this as well.' "

"And to see the thousands and thousands of women that came forward and just said, 'I went through this. I'm struggling through this. Thank you, I felt so alone until now' — I felt the same way," she added, "and it was the only way I healed."