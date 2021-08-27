Shawn Johnson East Documents 21-Month-Old Daughter Drew Hazel's First Day of 'School'

"It's sad and nerve-racking, but it's so good for her and she loves it," Shawn Johnson East says of the emotional milestone, explaining that they sent her to a daycare with a curriculum

Shawn Johnson East is getting a head start on her baby girl's schooling.

The Olympic gymnast, 29, shared a sweet photo of daughter Drew Hazel smiling before her first-ever day of school on Instagram Friday, writing in the caption, "First day of school 😭 where are my parents at? Who's crying?! #firstdayofschool."

Johnson East explained on her Instagram Story that Drew has "been doing summer camp a couple days a week so I think that set her up for success for school."

After dropping her off, Johnson East and husband Andrew East shared a video to capture the emotional milestone. "It sounded like an actual war zone," says Johnson East, as East adds, "Babies crying left and right. Drew's looking in there like, 'What is wrong with you kids? This is fun.' "

They say they're "proud of her" for walking straight in and playing with toys. East adds that they "didn't even have time to get sentimental" but expect to cry over the big day soon.

Johnson East, who recently welcomed son Jett James on July 19, clarified the type of school Drew is attending at 21 months old (she turns 2 on Oct. 29) after followers were "freaking out because we used the word 'school' for a not-even-2-year-old."

"Where she's going, they consider is school because they kinda have a curriculum. They have like music class and math class and stuff. But it's pretty much just daycare," she explains. "We decided to put her in it because of the pandemic, just being able to get her around other kids and socialize. We thought it would be really good for her."

"It's very hard," continues Johnson East, "but she'll go a couple times a week for just a few hours, just to kind of get that socialization she's been missing out on. And she'll learn a bunch, which is exciting."