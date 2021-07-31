Shawn Johnson Says Daughter Drew's Ear Infection Is 'Clearing Up': 'Should Be Coming Home Tomorrow'

Shawn Johnson East recently revealed that daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months, was isolating away from her newborn son after she developed a "bad" ear infection

Shawn Johnson East is hopeful to have her daughter back home with the family as her baby girl continues to recover from a "bad" ear infection.

The Olympic gymnast, who gave birth to baby boy Jett James on July 19, revealed on Wednesday that daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months, had been "hit hard" by an ear infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC.

Then on Thursday, Johnson East shared that Drew was isolating away from her newborn brother and staying with her grandparents. The mom of two said it was "some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew."

In a health update on Saturday morning, Johnson East wrote that Drew's condition was improving significantly: "My beautiful baby girl. Update: ear infection is clearing up, spirits and energy are high, no fever since Thursday, cough is slowly getting better. Baby girl should be coming home tomorrow!"

Announcing the birth of their new addition, the couple, who tied the knot in April 2016, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

The couple went on to reveal their son's name on Friday.



"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We're in heaven. We're so thankful we get to share this journey with you," they wrote on YouTube. "Thank you for the continued prayers, we so appreciate them! Stay tuned for next week's episode where Drew finally gets to meet her little brother… bring the tissues."

When they revealed the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, the parents said in March that they were "so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother."