Shawn Johnson East Says Daughter Drew, 17 Months, Got 'Goose Egg' Bruise from Running Into Table

Shawn Johnson East, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, says daughter Drew Hazel "doesn't realize how tall she is"

Shawn Johnson East's toddler got her first big bruise.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, explained on her Instagram Story Tuesday how her daughter Drew Hazel, 17 months, got a bump on her forehead after fans had asked about the baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To answer a few burning questions haha... -yes, we are aware of her bruise haha," wrote Johnson East. "It's her first true goose egg. Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn't realize how tall she is. All is good there. Doc checked 😉."

The gymnast announced her pregnancy news in January, sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband while resting her hands on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a family snap with Drew.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Shawn Johnson Credit: Shawn Johnson/Instagram

Later in January, Johnson East revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. She soon recovered from the "pretty mild" case of the coronavirus, eventually returning to her normal routines.

The pair then revealed the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE last month: a baby boy! "We are so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother," they said, sharing exclusive photos from the sex reveal. "It will be a whole new experience and we're so excited to start this next chapter!"

Johnson East and her NFL player husband tied the knot in April 2016. Celebrating their five-year anniversary on Friday, she wrote on Instagram, "5 years ago I got to tell my best friend in the whole entire world 'I do'. What I've learned since then is that marriage is amazing."