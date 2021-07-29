Shawn Johnson Says Daughter, 21 Months, Has 'Bad' Ear Infection, Isolating Away from Newborn Baby

Shawn Johnson, who welcomed a baby boy last week, said she's "had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew"

Shawn Johnson East says her 21-month-old daughter is isolating away from her newborn baby brother while getting over a "bad" ear infection.

The Olympic gymnast gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, July 19, and on her Instagram Story Wednesday, she shared that daughter Drew Hazel had contracted an ear infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Healing prayers to my baby girl pretty please. She's been hit hard with a bad ear infection and RSV," wrote Johnson East.

Then on Thursday morning, she updated fans that Drew is now staying with grandparents while sick. Johnson East, who shares her kids with husband Andrew East, opened up about caring for both of her kids during the stressful postpartum days.

"Had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew. I would just hear her cry out for 'mama' and my soul would crush," she writes. "She's being spoiled like crazy by Gamma and Gampa, on the right medications now so getting better, and was actually able to get some sleep last night."

"Thank you for your prayers," she adds. "This mamas heart is so pulled. Want to just take it away for her and for her to come home ASAP. Miss my baby girl and miss my baby girl cuddles."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Shawn Johnson Credit: Gabrielle Hopkins

Announcing the birth of their new addition, the couple, who tied the knot in April 2016, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

When they revealed the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, the parents said in March that they were "so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother."