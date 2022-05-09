In a new video for PEOPLE and Parents magazine, Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East share some of their biggest takeaways as parents of two kids

Shawn Johnson East and Husband Reveal What They Wish They Knew Before Becoming Parents

For Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East, the lack of privacy and downtime came as somewhat of a surprise when they had kids.

The couple, who share daughter Drew Hazel, 2, and son Jett James, 9 months, share the various things they wish they knew before becoming a mom and dad for a new PEOPLE and Parents magazine video.

"Doors are wide open now, because toddlers are walking in," Johnson East shares as her husband says that going to the bathroom is no longer a "peaceful experience" and that the pair only have limited time to shower.

East, 30, also says that he wishes someone told him "how to prioritize marriage and parenting."

"There are so many logistics added with a kid it's so easy to lose marriage as a priority," he continues.

"It just puts stress on your marriage unless you prioritize it. You have to actively work on your marriage," Johnson East adds.

The former athlete says the couple makes it a priority to "do date night once a week," regardless of how long they have.

For example, Johnson East says they'll do a date night in their backyard, having an hour-long picnic while her mom comes over to watch the kids.

As for something else the mom of two wishes she knew before having kids, Johnson East adds, "Not to worry so much about how my body was changing before and after kids."