Shawn Johnson is defending her daughter’s right to flip.

The 28-year-old athlete shared a video on Monday of her 3-month-old daughter Drew Hazel‘s first flip on the beach in Miami, Florida.

“Roo’s first flip!! @drewhazeleast 😂 (she was PERFECTLY safe… so don’t even haha),” Johnson wrote in the caption, adding hashtags “mom life” and “milestone” and tagging her husband Andrew East.

In the video, Johnson, sitting on her knees, holds her daughter by the waist and slowly flips her over until she’s sitting back in her lap. East, 28, then comes into the frame to give little Drew a big kiss for her achievement.

Despite Johnson’s assurance that Drew was safe during the flip, one commenter had some unsolicited advice for the champion gymnast.

“While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby,” the commenter said, going on to criticize Johnson’s choice of beachwear for her child.

“And not making her warm enough when you take her out,” they wrote. “She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.”

Johnson clapped back at the commenter, writing, “Are you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down. Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.”

It’s not the first time that the Olympic gold medalist has defended herself against mom-shamers online.

In December, Johnson addressed her critics head-on in her caption for a video of herself dancing around with her baby girl.

“My favorite.. dancing with my girl @drewhazeleast (yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong 🙄) #momlife,” she wrote, seeming to reference criticism she had received on a previous post in which she helped little Drew sit up and show off some seated dance moves to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.

Johnson has been candid about the realities of being a new mom.

“Mom fashion/mom life. Spit up stained hoodie covered up by perfume, greasy hair that hasn’t been brushed covered up by a beanie, sleep deprived bags under my eyes covered up by glasses,” she captioned another December post that showed off her outfit of the day.

“Oh and my body has been bathed in boob milk and my hands obnoxiously layered in germex. Hahaha 😂 #momlife,” she added.

And then last month, Johnson admitted how upset she was after spilling some freshly pumped breast milk.

“Mom confessionals. I’ve seriously never been so upset,” she said in the caption for the video, in which East tells her, “You know there’s a saying about crying over spilt milk.”

“Over spilt breast milk?” she responded to her husband. “The world ends. Not kidding.”

But despite the highs and lows of new motherhood — and defending herself from mom-shamers — Johnson appears to be loving her life as Drew’s mom.

Alongside a photo with her daughter last week in Miami, Johnson wrote, “She’s gives me life 😂😍.”