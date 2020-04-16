Shawn Johnson East Asks for 'Tips and Tricks' as Daughter Drew, 5 Months, Starts Teething

Image zoom Shawn Johnson/Instagram

Shawn Johnson East is putting a call out to fellow parents.

The former Olympic gymnast, 28, and husband Andrew East are reaching a big development milestone with their 5-month-old daughter Drew Hazel — teething! — and on Instagram Wednesday, the first-time mom posted a sweet selfie with her baby girl, asking for advice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Day number 36: teething,” Johnson East wrote in the caption, referencing the amount of time the family has been social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. “Any tricks and tips?! #momlife”

Many fans chimed in through the comments section, suggesting everything from freezing veggies like carrots and sweet potatoes, as well as items like pacifiers and washcloths, for Drew to gnaw on.

Other tips were targeted at mom specifically — like from Jana Kramer and Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline, who both suggested “wine” for Johnson East. “Oh yes. I’m fully stocked,” she replied to Kramer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Shawn Johnson East’s Instagram comments Shawn Johnson/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Shawn Johnson East’s Sweetest Photos with Her Daughter, Drew

Johnson East and her football player husband, 28, have been open about the ups and downs of parenting since welcoming baby Drew in October, two years after revealing Johnson East had suffered a miscarriage.

In February, the Olympic gold medalist chatted with PEOPLE about how she initially breastfed her daughter for the week they were in the hospital following Johnson East’s cesarean section, but after they got home, “it was a wrestling match every time” to nurse Drew.

The new parents even called in reinforcements in the form of a lactation consultant — a decision that ended up being “a really bad experience” for them.

“I all but kicked her out of my house because she basically said that I had ruined my child’s life because I gave her a bottle and formula,” Johnson East said of being “shamed” by the lactation consultant. “I was like, ‘You know what? I can’t listen to this anymore.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson East Says She Was “Shamed” for Using Formula After Newborn Daughter Stopped Latching



Drew and her proud parents recently celebrated their first Easter together, shortly after Johnson East gave her husband a dramatic haircut — which earned their baby girl’s smiley seal of approval after an initial inquisitive look.

“Drew’s reaction to Daddy’s new look 👀 (side note … mama LOOKIN ROUGH 😂 rockin that quarantine look you feel me),” Johnson East hilariously captioned a clip of the cute moment.

On Sunday, the family marked Easter with a sweet group snapshot that saw a gleeful-looking Drew sporting a bunny headband with a unicorn horn and holding what looked like a carrot-shaped teething ring.

“I’m a lucky guy, and we’re all lucky humans. Happy Easter from @thefamilyeast,” East wrote in part to accompany a video from their festive photo session.