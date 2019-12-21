Shawn Johnson Shares Video of Herself Dancing with Baby Daughter Drew & Claps Back at 'Mommy Shamers'

Shawn Johnson doesn’t have time to be mom-shamed — she’s too busy tearing up the dance floor with baby girl Drew Hazel!

The Olympic gymnast shared a sweet video of herself dancing with Drew, who was born in October, to Instagram on Friday and preemptively told “mommy shamers” that she’s “sure there is something I am doing very wrong.”

“My favorite.. dancing with my girl @drewhazeleast (yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong 🙄) #momlife,” Johnson, 27, wrote in the caption.

The gold medalist seems to be referencing negative comments she received on a video she shared on Tuesday, in which she helped little Drew sit up and show off some seated dance moves to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.

In the video, Johnson’s husband Andrew East can be heard asking their daughter, “Drew are you having fun dancing with mom?” as the newborn gives him a big smile.

“Nashville born and raised hahah boot scootin boogie baby 🤠 @drewhazeleast @andrewdeast#nashville #momlife,” Johnson wrote in the caption for that video.

RELATED: Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Baby Girl Drew

Johnson, East, 28, and Drew recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of three together just one day before their daughter officially turned 1 month old.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the athlete wrote on Instagram on the holiday. “I can’t even begin to express how grateful and thankful I am this year. Please excuse me while my hormonal self goes and cries happy tears for the next hour.”

The new parents have been happily documenting the early days of Drew’s life online, and earlier this week, Johnson shared a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling up to her baby girl.

“My favorite picture ever 😊 @drewhazeleast I love being your mommy,” she wrote in the caption of the shot.

On Thursday, Johnson opened up about “mom fashion/mom life.”

“Spit up stained hoodie covered up by perfume, greasy hair that hasn’t been brushed covered up by a beanie, sleep deprived bags under my eyes covered up by glasses,” she said alongside a photo of her outfit of the day. “Oh and my body has been bathed in boob milk and my hands obnoxiously layered in germex. Hahaha 😂 #momlife.”

While Johnson is soaking up the new mom life, the podcaster revealed last month that it took 22 hours of labor before she finally gave birth to Drew via C-section.

A video shared on East’s YouTube channel documents their experience at the hospital.

Image zoom Shawn Johnson and daughter Drew Drew East/Instagram

RELATED: Shawn Johnson East Reveals Her Newborn Daughter’s Name — and It’s a Nod to Dad Andrew East

“What’s going on, babe?” the football player asked his then-pregnant wife, who then revealed that she was going to have a C-section. “Let’s go meet our baby,” Johnson said, giving her husband a high-five.

“Shawn’s body was a little too small and her hips are too tight because of her past athletics,” East explained in the video. “After they broke the water, they could only wait so long until she went back into the operating room to get a C-section. I’m realizing it’s a pretty significant surgery and I’m just sitting here praying for her. I know she is going to do great like she always does.”

The video cut to the moment after Drew arrived, showing the happy parents overcome with tears of joy.

“I told you you were gonna cry,” Johnson told East, who also shared the moment on Instagram, writing, “this was wild.”