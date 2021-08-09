The retired gymnast said breastfeeding her newborn son Jett is "completely different" than her previous experience with daughter Drew, 20 months

Shawn Johnson Says She 'Cried Happy Tears' Over Breastfeeding Success with Baby Boy Jett, 3 Weeks

Shawn Johnson East is feeling grateful for her nursing experience with her baby boy.

On Monday, the retired gymnast, 29, revealed on her Instagram Story that she "cried happy tears" when her newborn son Jett James, 3 weeks, was able to nurse, unlike her previous experience with her first child, daughter Drew Hazel, 20 months.

While asking her followers for breastfeeding tips for her "little guy," Johnson East shares that Drew was "such a struggle" when it came to nursing, which "ultimately ended with me being an exclusive pumper for 6+ months."

"This dude is completely different!" she adds of her newborn. "So! Need all the tips, tricks, trade secrets! Like how DO I KEEP HIM AWAKE?"

shawn johnson Credit: shawn johnson/ instagram

Jett was born shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 19. The baby boy measured 21 inches long and weighed 9 lbs. 13 oz. at birth.

Last week, the former athlete shared an adorable video that showed her son's luscious brown locks. In the clip, the newborn is seen looking relaxed in his duck-covered swaddle while his mom gently ran a comb through his hair.

"My handsome man 😍," Johnson East, who shares her two kids with husband Andrew East, captioned the clip backed by Michael Bublé's hit single "Feeling Good."

Announcing the birth of their new addition, the couple, who tied the knot in April 2016, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

Jett got his monicker from both sides of the East family. His first name comes from his mother, while the middle is from his father.

"Jett James East (My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name) 😊 @jettjameseast," Johnson East wrote on Instagram on July 31.

When they revealed the sex of their baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, the parents said in March that they were "so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother."