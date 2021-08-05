Shawn Johnson Combs Newborn Son Jett's Hair in Adorable New Video: 'My Handsome Man'

Shawn Johnson East's baby boy is getting bigger — and growing more hair — by the day.

On Wednesday, Johnson East, 29, shared a video showing off her son Jett James East's luscious brown locks. In the clip, the newborn is seen looking relaxed in his duck-covered swaddle while his mom gently ran a comb through his hair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My handsome man 😍," the retired gymnast captioned the clip backed by Michael Bublé's hit single "Feeling Good."

Johnson East and her husband Andrew East, who wed in April 2016, welcomed son Jett nearly two weeks ago. They are also parents to daughter Drew Hazel, 20½ months.

"We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

Jett was born shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 19. The baby boy measured 21 inches long and weighed 9 lbs. 13 oz. at birth.

Shawn Johnson Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Shawn Johnson/Instagram

"Hey buddy, it's Dad! You made it, bud," East, 29, said sweetly in a vlog on their YouTube channel as doctors cleaned up his newborn son.

Shawn Johnson Credit: Shawn Johnson/Instagram

Jett got his monicker from both sides of the East family. His first name comes from his mother, while the middle is from his father.

"Jett James East (My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name) 😊 @jettjameseast," Johnson East wrote on Instagram on July 31.

Shawn Johnson Credit: Shawn Johnson/Instagram

The Olympic gold medalist announced her pregnancy in January on Instagram alongside a romantic photo of herself kissing her husband while clutching her baby bump. "Here we go again," she captioned the post.