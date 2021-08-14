The couple welcomed their second child, son Jett James, together on July 19

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Show Off Newborn Son's Nursery Inspired by the Name They Almost Gave Him

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are showing off their newborn baby boy's adorable room.

On Friday, the 29-year-old former Olympic gymnast and her husband also 29, brought viewers into their home to take a look at their son Jett James' nursery in a new YouTube upload.

Filmed while she was still pregnant, Johnson East opens the video addressing viewers before taking them into her son's space. There, Johnson East — who is also mom to daughter Drew Hazel, 21 months — shows off various features of the room, including a dresser, the baby's crib, and a sitting area.

Towards the end of the 10-minute long clip, Johnson East tells viewers, "By now, you will have met him. You'll probably know his name," before noting that the pair were thinking of giving him the moniker, Bear.

"Hence, we have the honey bear, we have the bears on his crib," she adds in the video as she points out the many bear-inspired features within the room. "… Bear is one [name] that we are leaning toward."

Last month, the pair announced their son's arrival through their children's apparel and toy brand, Teddy & Bear.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" read one slide on the Teddy & Bear Instagram Story at the time. Another added, "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2016, also told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

Later that same month, the parents revealed the new addition's name as Jett James East in a YouTube clip.

The video also included personal footage from inside the delivery room, as well as the parents bringing the baby home for the first time.

"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We're in heaven. We're so thankful we get to share this journey with you," they wrote in the video's description. "Thank you for the continued prayers, we so appreciate them! Stay tuned for next week's episode where Drew finally gets to meet her little brother… bring the tissues."

Johnson East also shared a bit more information about their bundle of joy's name on Instagram as well.