The couple welcomed their second child together on July 19

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Share First Look at Baby Boy: 'Never Known a Love Like This'

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are sharing their baby boy with the world!

On Tuesday, the couple shared a vlog on their YouTube channel that went through the day of the little one's birth.

While Johnson and East haven't revealed their son's name yet, some new details were shared in the vlog — including that the baby boy was born shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 19, measured 21 inches long, and weighed 9 lbs. 13 oz.

"Hey buddy, it's Dad! You made it, bud," East said sweetly in the video as doctors cleaned up his son.

East, 29, shared a clip of the vlog on Instagram as well. "I have never known a love like this @shawnjohnson @thefamilyeast #family #baby #parents" he wrote in the caption.

The vlog concluded with a message hinting that Johnson and East are planning to share more about their newest addition to the family soon: "Welcome to the world little man! We cannot wait to officially introduce him to you."

Also on Tuesday, Johnson, 29, shared some black-and-white photos of the newborn on Instagram — including an adorable shot with his older sister Drew Hazel, 20½ months.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" the new mom of two captioned the post.

Johnson and East announced their son's birth through the Instagram account of their children's apparel and toy brand, Teddy & Bear, last week.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" one slide on the Teddy & Bear Instagram Story said on July 20. "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"