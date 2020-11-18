Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Launch Adorable Sock Puppet Line Teddy & Bear

Each box of Teddy & Bear socks includes eight sock animals including Teddy the Tiger, Ziggy the Zebra, Addy the Alligator and more

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are jumping feet-first into a new children's brand.

This week, the couple is launching its first children's brand, Teddy & Bear, with a line of too cute cotton socks that can be worn as children's socks or hand puppets, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The parents of 1-year-old daughter Drew Hazel tell PEOPLE they wanted to create the brand with their little one in mind and hope that the line encourages Drew — and all children — to dream and to lean into their imaginations.

"Teddy & Bear socks are an extension of the magic we've experienced in becoming parents," Johnson, 28, says. "We wanted to create a brand that captures the world you're swept into when playing with your child."

"For Drew, they're not just socks; they're friends," East, 29, adds. "We can't wait to share how we're making seemingly small moments silly and fun every day."

The proud parents, who are coming off a successful first year of their coffee subscription service UniQorn Coffee, hope that the brand will help spread adventure, spontaneity and fun, according to the press release.

"The brand invites parents to keep adventure alive in the home and most importantly, to cherish those silly moments with your family!" the release reads.

Teddy & Bear is also passionate about high-quality craftsmanship, producing each sock entirely in North Carolina where the textile industry is "family-run and values premium quality."

Each Teddy & Bear sock is knit with the "comfiest, coziest supima cotton around and dyed with hand-selected pantones unique to the brand."

According to the release, each box of Teddy & Bear socks includes an adorable sock crew of eight new friends.

Included in the set are Teddy the Tiger, Bear the Bear, Mallie the Mallard Duck, Addy the Alligator, Ray the Raccoon, Ziggy the Zebra, Mabel the Mouse and Phoebe the Pig.

Prices start at $36 and the socks are available in four sizes, ranging from 0-6 years old.