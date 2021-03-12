Shaunie O'Neal on Her 'Great' Co-Parenting Relationship with Shaq: 'Took a Long Time to Get There'

Shaunie O'Neal has found the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting with her ex-husband, Shaquille O'Neal.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show on Friday, Shaunie opened up about her relationship with the former NBA star, whom she split from in 2009 after getting married in 2002.

The pair are parents to four kids together — Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah — while Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, as Shaq has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

"We have a great co-parenting relationship, seriously," Shaunie told host Tamron Hall in a clip from the episode. "It took us a long time to get there — don't get me wrong, it was not an easy journey — but once we got there, and I think we felt comfortable being honest with each other and just sharing what was going on in our lives, in our personal lives to a certain extent."

"Because I think a lot of it ... it's none of our business. It's none of my business what he does, same with him. And I think we both respect that," she added. "But if we get in relationships that we're going to go to that next level, we definitely will let each other know ... and support it in the best way we can."

Last month, Shaq appeared on an episode of the brand-new PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where he opened up about parenting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including how he entertains his six children.

"I have six wonderful kids," the proud dad said. "Not a lot of discipline is needed. Their mothers did wonderful, beautiful jobs of that. So my job is just keeping them into the game, have fun."

Some of that fun included making silly dance videos with his children, who range in age from 14 to 24, plus shooting hoops and other at-home activities to stay busy.

"You just have to mix it up as a dad. [You] just can't tell them, 'Go to your room and stay there,' because they'll get miserable," added Shaq. "So you just have to have fun with them an hour, rest, have fun with them an hour, rest. Then you also got to give them a space to let them do their own thing."

During her guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Shaunie continued to speak about her relationship with her ex, sharing, "I think we both support each other."

"I used to tease him and be like, 'Could you please hurry up and get a wife? And then you could stop, you know, randomly FaceTiming me and talking about your day? Like ... get a girlfriend or something,' " she quipped.

Shaunie also said that while they tease each other, Shaq has told her that he "wants to have more kids."