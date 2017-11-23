Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shaun T and husband Scott Blokker first announced their babies on the way via surrogate with a sweet Instagram post in mid October

The newest #FitFam members have arrived!

Shaun T and husband Scott Blokker welcomed twins on Friday, Nov. 17, Shaun T announced on Instagram Monday alongside a side-by-side photo of himself and Blokker holding their newborn sons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“OUR BABY BOYS have arrived!!! We are so thrilled that our precious little preemie angels took us by surprise and arrived early at 32 weeks 5 Days on 11/17/17,” the celebrity fitness expert captioned the snap. “Thanks for your love and support as they continue to grow and get stronger ❤️👶🏼👶🏽 And a HUGE thank you to our amazing surrogate for being so selfless and going on this journey with us.”

On Thursday, Shaun T posted a full picture of the twins, sharing their names for the first time. “Sander Vaughn and Silas Rhys are feeling incredibly thankful for all of your well wishes and love!” he captioned the Thanksgiving snap. “Scott and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your positive thoughts and love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaun T Welcomes Twin Sons

The babies are the first children for Blokker and Shaun T, 39, who tied the knot in October 2012. Shaun T confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the couple were expecting twins via surrogate, using Instagram to share the news with his followers in a video featuring a poem with flash cards.

“I wanted to tell people a long time ago because I like to live in the emotion of the excitement, but because our journey has been so long, hard and emotionally draining, Scott wanted to wait to protect me from the possibility of another let down,” he explained to PEOPLE of the events leading up to the announcement.

“I decided that I wouldn’t push the issue and wait for Scott to decide when it was time for us,” Shaun T added. “So he came home one day and said, ‘I think I’m ready to tell our fans.’ I was super excited and relieved. We love simple but effective and emotional announcements, and so a poem with flash cards was the perfect plan.”

Image zoom

Shaun T and husband Scott Blokker

The fitness trainer and author of T Is for Transformation celebrated his babies on the way alongside Blokker and their surrogate at a rustic baby shower shortly following their announcement — and gave PEOPLE exclusive details and photos.

“Our surrogate is so cool, she’s like, ‘This is not about me. I don’t want to sit in a chair, I don’t want to be the center of attention, because this is for you guys,’ ” Shaun T revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

Of his favorite part of the shower, Blokker revealed to PEOPLE, “It was just the love that everyone has and the support for us.”

“Everyone knew our journey and how supportive they were and excited when they found out that we were pregnant,” he continued. “Sometimes you get caught up in life and things are crazy, but there are days like that where everybody comes and gives you love.”

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Fallon and 29 More Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

Shaun T — also a motivational speaker, choreographer and creator of fitness phenomenons Hip Hop Abs, CIZE and Insanity — opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about how he was preparing for fatherhood.

“I actually didn’t know what it was like, the experience to have a father, until I saw Scott and his dad and how his dad treated me,” he said. “So instead of looking at what I didn’t have before, now I see what a father is and what it can be like. And I can put my life experiences into the experiences that I’ve gotten as an adult.”