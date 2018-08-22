Shaun T Gives Twins' Nanny Shout-Out and Jokes Hired Help Is 'Good' for 'Marriage to Work'

Shaun T isn’t afraid to bring in a little childcare reinforcement.

The celebrity fitness trainer took to Instagram Wednesday to express his gratitude for his twin sons’ babysitter, sharing a photo of her reading a book to 9-month-old Sander Vaughn and Silas Rhys.

“IT TAKES A VILLAGE! We couldn’t do this alone!!” Shaun T, 40, captioned the sweet tribute. “@candicesrowley is one of our extraordinary babysitters and I’ll tell you this — when you have twins, you own a business and you travel like a mad person, YOU NEED HELP!”

“Oh, and it’s a good [reason] to have help if you want your marriage to work too 🤣,” the star, who wed Scott Blokker in 2012, added candidly. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help because we all need help sometimes! ❤️❤️”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Shaun T Writes Touching Message for His Twins’ Surrogate as She and Her Family Meet the Babies

Shaun T has been open about the challenges of first-time parenting, giving a recent speech about the experience and sharing the video to Instagram.

“I’m telling you, man, this parent life, it’s not a game,” he told the crowd, holding one of his sons while Blokker held the other. “We have our stressful nights. And we go on social media and the love and support definitely give us a boost of motivation but sometimes we’re like, ‘Can y’all feed yourselves?’ ”

The proud dad captioned the clip, “This parent life is not a game but we made it to 9 months with our little guys! Y’all may not know this but you all definitely help us get through by tough times with your positive and uplifting comments so THANK YOU! #twinsanity #parenthood”

RELATED VIDEO: Shaun T and His Husband on the Status of Their Twins: “They’re Moving in a Great Direction”



The couple welcomed their first children via surrogate on Nov. 17 at 32 weeks gestation. Just under three weeks later, they shared their happy news that Sander and Silas had finally been released from the hospital, following their graduation from the NICU a few days prior.

“The good news is they’re off the respirator, which is great,” Blokker told PEOPLE shortly after the boys’ birth. “They sometimes use the feeding tube and sometimes use the bottle to feed, so we’re actually moving in a great direction.”

“We celebrated some movements last night — meaning from kids into the diapers — so that was a big day for us,” he added with a laugh. “I just didn’t know how to say that. So there are small victories that are amazing.”