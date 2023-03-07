Sharon Stone Recalls Losing Custody of Son After 'Basic Instinct' Role: 'It Broke My Heart'

Sharon Stone is looking back on the emotional toll her role in Basic Instinct had on her life as a mom.

The actress, 64, appeared on this week's podcast episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, presented by iHeartMedia and Air Mail, where she opened up about the after-effects of the 1992 film, which included losing custody of her son.

"I lost custody of my child," she shared. "When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct (1992). StudioCanal/Shutterstock

Stone, who is mom to sons Quinn, 16, Laird, 17, and Roan, 22, went on to note that it physically "broke her heart" to lose custody of her child.

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she revealed. "It broke my heart."

This isn't the first time the actress has spoken out about the difficulties of working on Basic Instinct. Stone spoke to The New Yorker for an interview last year where she recalled how making the film "was taking a toll on everybody."

"[Paul] Verhoeven [director] ended up in the hospital — his sinus thing ruptured, and he couldn't stop having a nosebleed," Stone said. "There was tremendous pressure on that set."

She continued, "Now people walk around showing their penises on Netflix, but, in the olden days, what we were doing was very new. This was a feature film for a major studio, and we had nudity, sex, homosexuality, all these things that, in my era, were breaking norms."