Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name of Daughter Kelly Osbourne's Baby on Live TV: 'So Proud of Her'

Sharon Osbourne, 70, said Kelly Osbourne and her new baby are "doing so great" on UK TV show The Talk Tuesday

By
Published on January 4, 2023 11:43 AM
sharon-kelly-osbourne
Sharon (left) and Kelly Osbourne. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Sharon Osbourne has revealed the name of her daughter Kelly Osbourne's baby boy.

"Sidney," the grandmother-of-five, 70, said with a smile Tuesday on her UK TV show The Talk.

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her." The father of Kelly's baby boy is Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, which is short for Sidney.

This isn't the first time that one of Kelly's parents has slipped out details of her son. Despite their 37-year-old daughter initially trying to keep the sex of her baby secret during pregnancy, her dad Ozzy Osbourne had huge trouble keeping the information private.

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f------ told everybody," the first-time mom told PEOPLE exclusively on Oct. 3. "Because he's so excited."

Sharon Osbourne on The Talk UK
The Talk Instagram

The former Fashion Police host added that her 73-year-old dad had even managed to accidentally plant the news in the media.

"If you just look up one of his interviews, you'll find the answers," Kelly said of her dad. "Even though I'm not saying anything! He did an interview today and I'm outside the door. I'm like, 'Dad, shut up!'"

The U.K. native and her boyfriend first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post that said "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," added Kelly.

Kelly Osbourne pregnant
Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE she also admitted that like all new parents, she was suffering from pre-baby nerves too.

"[I'm] terrified, but absolutely excited," Kelly told PEOPLE about the prospect of welcoming a baby into the world while discussing her partnership to celebrate the first annual National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."

Luckily, she had a little help from brother Jack Osbourne, 36, and his fiancée Aree Gearheart, who welcomed daughter Maple Artemis in July.

"I run everything past her," Kelly said of Gearheart. "So we're both very similar with how we want to do this so it's been great to have somebody to bounce my crazy head off of."

Exclusive... Ozzy Osbourne And Kelly Osbourne Shopping In Beverly Hills
FameFlynet

Kelly also revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester after urging doctors to take a closer look at her rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling.

"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Kelly told PEOPLE. "I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

"I wasn't eating right," Kelly added about her pregnancy cravings for sugar.

"The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice," she added. "Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Kelly Osbourne Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. getty (2)

After switching to a new meal plan, the mom-to-be noticed several changes almost instantly, losing 10 pounds while still pregnant.

"As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I'm not going to lie. It's a bit of a shock to your system," the London native shared.

"Overall, my skin cleared up," she added. "I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say."

According to the CDC, gestational diabetes occurs when a pregnant woman's body can't make enough insulin, a hormone made by your pancreas that lets blood sugar in. While all women have some insulin resistance, gestational diabetes affects only 2%-10% of pregnancies.

