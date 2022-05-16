Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Cutest Moments with Their Grandchildren

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share kids Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Together, they are also grandparents to Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly's three kids: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.

Jack is expecting his fourth child this summer, making it his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Kelly also announced that she's expecting her first child with her rocker boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

As for their daughter Aimee, who tends to keep out of the public eye, shares little details on her personal life.

Ozzy also has grandchildren via the kids he had with his first wife Thelma Riley. They had three children together, Elliot, Louis and Jessica; Ozzy is a grandfather to Louis' kids Elijah and Maia, and Jessica's kids Isabelle, Harry and Kitty.