Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Cutest Moments with Their Grandchildren
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are already grandparents to their son Jack's three kids, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora, and they've got two more on the way, with the news that Jack and their daughter Kelly are each expecting a child. See their greatest grandparent moments so far
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne With Their Grandkids on Vacation
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share kids Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Together, they are also grandparents to Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly's three kids: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.
Jack is expecting his fourth child this summer, making it his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart.
Kelly also announced that she's expecting her first child with her rocker boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson.
As for their daughter Aimee, who tends to keep out of the public eye, shares little details on her personal life.
Ozzy also has grandchildren via the kids he had with his first wife Thelma Riley. They had three children together, Elliot, Louis and Jessica; Ozzy is a grandfather to Louis' kids Elijah and Maia, and Jessica's kids Isabelle, Harry and Kitty.
Sharon Osbourne and Her Grandkids
Sharon served major cool-grandma vibes when she took Andy and Pearl to Universal Studios in Hollywood with daughter Kelly, throwing up a peace sign alongside her family.
Ozzy Osbourne and Andy Rose Make Silly Faces
Like grandfather, like granddaughter! Andy clearly has Ozzy's rock star genes when it comes to posing for pictures.
Ozzy Osbourne and His Grandkids on Christmas Eve
Ozzy and his eldest daughter Aimee joined Jack's family for a sweet holiday photo after their Christmas Eve dinner in 2019, in which everyone had on a Santa hat and a smile.
Sharon Osbourne and Her Grandkids on Thanksgiving
Sharon joined her grandkids for a Thanksgiving feast in 2020. She gathered around the table with Jack's fiancée and his kids to enjoy a nice turkey dinner in their backyard.
Sharon Osborne and Her Grandkids on Christmas Day
Rocking around the Christmas tree! Sharon and her daughter Kelly joined Jack's family on Christmas day in 2021. While Pearl and Andy smiled at the camera, Minnie acted camera shy.
"Merry Christmas! From our family to yours🤘Please excuse Minnie who refuses photos and is face planting the 🎄 😂," Jack wrote on Instagram.
Sharon Osbourne on Mother's Day With Her Grandkids
Sharon posed for a sweet photo that showcased the generations of Osbourne women on Mother's Day, posing alongside Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart, Kelly, Andy, Pearl, and Minnie. (Oh, and their baby cow!)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Celebrate Minnie's Birthday With Their Grandkids
Sharon and Ozzy joined Jack's adorable brood to celebrate his youngest daughter's 2nd birthday. The family gathered around the table to sing "Happy Birthday" as Minnie blew out the candles on the decked-out cake.
Sharon Osbourne Shares Sweet Video of Minnie
Grandparent goals! Sharon shared the cutest video of her youngest grandchild, Minnie, expressing her love for her "Nana and Papa" on Instagram.
Sharon accompanied the video with a caption that read, "First text of 2022 💞 Perfect way to start the New Year!"