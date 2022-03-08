Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in July

Sharna Burgess Says She Was on Birth Control When She Got Pregnant: 'Universe Made Her Own Plan'

Sharna Burgess revealed that her pregnancy was quite the shock.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36 — who's​​ expecting her first baby with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — opened up about her pregnancy during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

When one follower asked if the pregnancy was a surprise, Burgess admitted that she was actually on birth control when her baby was conceived because she and Green were not expecting to have a child yet.

"Ahhhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control," she wrote. "We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it."

"We are big believers in everything happening for a reason," Burgess continued. "There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. :)"

Sharna Burgess Sharna Burgess

Additionally, Burgess revealed during the Q&A that Green's children are also excited for the baby's arrival. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

"We have snuggle time with Peanut. They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles," Burgess said of Green's kids. "Their favorite line is 'wow you're so much bigger' 🤪 and they keep asking how much longer till their baby brother is here."

"Honestly writing this response makes me emotional. It's really beautiful how connected to him they are already," she added.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Baby Joy!! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting!!!

Burgess and Green, 48, revealed they were expecting their first baby together last month after the couple were photographed in Hawaii where Burgess put her baby bump on display. The mom-to-be also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙," she wrote. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️"