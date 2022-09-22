Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'

Sharna Burgess is in love with her baby boy.

The professional dancer and new mom shared a compilation of photos and video from the first three months of son Zane's life. The infant can be seen sharing special moments with both the Dancing With The Stars pro and her partner, actor Brian Austin Green.

"3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known," she wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

"Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I've ever done and I'm so grateful for all of it," Burgess continued. "The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land. 🥹"

Zane is the first child for Burgess, while Green is also dad to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

All the boys except for Kassius posed in one picture featured in the montage, where the family seems to be enjoying the pool together.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, the actor, 49, opened up about the first few months with the couple's baby boy.

"He's great. He's amazing. He sleeps really well," Green said of baby Zane. "He's not very fussy, he's just a sweet boy. I'm so blessed with all of my kids. They're just amazing human beings and he has absolutely not disappointed."

Green also said his young sons are "absolutely obsessed" with their new baby brother.

"You never know going into something like this how well it's going to work out. You don't know if there's going to be any resistance," he said of adding another child to the family. "Not only has there not been any resistance, it's been so embraced and loved."

Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

In July, Burgess shared an update on her postpartum recovery, noting that "recovery is slow, but steady."

In the video, the Australian star explained she wound up giving birth via cesarean section, though it was not due to "traumatic" reasons.

"It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and my baby," she said, noting that what his arrival showed was why it was important that her only birth plan was to give birth.

"He was going to come out the way that he wanted to, the way that he was meant to," she shared. "I'm glad I trusted in that [because] had I had gone in with a plan of what I thought it was going to be it would have shaken me to know that it was going to change so I am super grateful for my approach to everything."