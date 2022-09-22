Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first baby together, son Zane, on June 28

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 10:28 PM
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video with Moments as Zane Turns Three Months Including First Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0JVRSjLZe/
Photo: Sharna Burgess/instagram

Sharna Burgess is in love with her baby boy.

The professional dancer and new mom shared a compilation of photos and video from the first three months of son Zane's life. The infant can be seen sharing special moments with both the Dancing With The Stars pro and her partner, actor Brian Austin Green.

"3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known," she wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

"Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I've ever done and I'm so grateful for all of it," Burgess continued. "The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land. 🥹"

Zane is the first child for Burgess, while Green is also dad to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

All the boys except for Kassius posed in one picture featured in the montage, where the family seems to be enjoying the pool together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, the actor, 49, opened up about the first few months with the couple's baby boy.

"He's great. He's amazing. He sleeps really well," Green said of baby Zane. "He's not very fussy, he's just a sweet boy. I'm so blessed with all of my kids. They're just amazing human beings and he has absolutely not disappointed."

Green also said his young sons are "absolutely obsessed" with their new baby brother.

"You never know going into something like this how well it's going to work out. You don't know if there's going to be any resistance," he said of adding another child to the family. "Not only has there not been any resistance, it's been so embraced and loved."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

In July, Burgess shared an update on her postpartum recovery, noting that "recovery is slow, but steady."

In the video, the Australian star explained she wound up giving birth via cesarean section, though it was not due to "traumatic" reasons.

"It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and my baby," she said, noting that what his arrival showed was why it was important that her only birth plan was to give birth.

"He was going to come out the way that he wanted to, the way that he was meant to," she shared. "I'm glad I trusted in that [because] had I had gone in with a plan of what I thought it was going to be it would have shaken me to know that it was going to change so I am super grateful for my approach to everything."

Related Articles
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Watching Sharna Burgess Become a Mom Is 'So Amazing': 'I'm So Lucky'
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'
Sharna Burgess Says ‘Recovery Is Slow But Steady’ as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
Sharna Burgess Says 'Recovery Is Slow But Steady' as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Won't Appear on New Season of 'DWTS' as She's 'Not Ready' to Be Away from Son
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Posts First Glimpse at 3-Day-old Baby Zane https://www.instagram.com/stories/sharnaburgess/2872983395645529384/
Sharna Burgess Shares First Glimpse at Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy Zane Walker
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Welcoming Baby Zane with Sharna Burgess Has Been an 'Amazing Experience'
sharna burgess shares post pardon recovery advice https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcastlJb-0/?hl=en
Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Undergoing 'Scary' C-Section and Shares Photo of Her Scar
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy –– See His First Cute Pic!
Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night"
Brian Austin Green Proudly Shows Off Photos of Newborn Son Zane at 'Last the Night' L.A. Premiere 
Sharna Burgess Shares Maternity Shoot, Celebrates 35 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Can't Wait'
Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot Ahead of Son's Birth
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way
Sharna Burgess, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Reached Out to Megan Fox to Discuss Kids: 'She Really Appreciated It'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess Addresses 'Insane' Rumor She's Not Living with Brian Austin Green: 'Very Confused'