Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'

Sharna Burgess is talking about how her role as a stepmom helped her transition into being a first-time mom herself.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, opened up about coming into husband Brian Austin Green's life during a recent appearance on the Quite Frankly podcast.

Burgess said that people often question how she entered the relationship knowing the actor was a father of four. Green shares sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, with ex Megan Fox, and Kassius "Kass" Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"It's so beautiful. First of all, they make it easy. They're incredible kids," Burgess said. "Brian and Megan did such an amazing job. Kass is also an amazing kid. There's been no resistance, I have a beautiful relationship with them."

The dancing pro admitted that her "life dramatically changed" after becoming a stepmom.

"[I went] from doing what I want to getting up early in the morning and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends," she shared.

Inside, she felt she was "so ready for that," explaining, "I wanted that. There's nothing in life I feel like I missed out on."

Burgess said she's "so grateful" she had time as a stepmom before welcoming the couple's 10-month-old, Zane Walker.

"I got to test out motherhood with these guys. I got to learn things and grow with them, about parenting and understanding kids ... and knowing, 'Oh my God, I think I can be really good at that,'" she noted.

"I had a beautiful experience before having Zane. I did learn to trust my instinct. It was such a gift to have them in my life in that period before Zane."

Burgess also said the experience helped her realize she has an "amazing partner who's also an incredible dad," which helped "fast-track my growth as a parent."

"I feel like it all was meant to be in that sense and got me ready for being a mom to Zane," he said. "I've had so much comfort and support in having this newborn, so when I have the intrusive thoughts or the new mom moments of 'What am I doing?' I know I have someone there. I have my rock there. I have someone that I trust and know that what he's already done is so beautiful, and I've witnessed it so I can let go a little bit."