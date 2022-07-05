Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'

Sharna Burgess is in mommy bliss!

The professional dancer, 37, shared an adorable photo of her cuddling with her newborn son, Zane Walker, showing his face for the first time.

In the snap, Burgess peacefully closes her eyes as the infant, whom she welcomed last month with Brian Austin Green, sleeps on her chest.

"Food Coma… Zane obviously. Cos I'm the food 😂," she joked in the caption.

Opening up about her experience of being a mom, she wrote, "I don't yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him."

"I know I'll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process," Burgess continued.

Continuing to reflect on motherhood, she said she can "now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other. You know, that whole 'you'll understand when you have kids' thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now."

"I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it," she said of life with Zane.

Burgess and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, announced Zane's arrival on Instagram June 30, with Green sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and holding onto his index finger.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️," he wrote alongside the image.

Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, adding, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Mom Shocked to Learn She's Pregnant With 2 Sets of Identical Twins: 'This Is Going to Be Crazy'

Following Zane's arrival, the actor is now a father of five. He shares kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

He recently told PEOPLE that his kids were "super excited" to welcome a new addition to the family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green said last month of his little ones. "[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Green shared that he was most excited for Burgess to experience everything that comes with parenthood for the first time.