Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This'

Sharna Burgess is reveling in the priceless moments from her pregnancy so far.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36 — who is​​ expecting her first baby with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — posted an emotional montage on Instagram, highlighting the moment she found out she was pregnant.

"On the 29th of October [2021] at 9:06 p.m… my whole world changed," she wrote as the clip showed her crying and holding a positive pregnancy test. "It wasn't planned but the timing couldn't have been more perfect."

The heartfelt clip also showed Burgess and Green, 48, telling their family the pregnancy news. She noted that the moment with her dad is even more special today following his death in January.

"And now it's my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job [as] mine did," she added.

"I can't watch this without crying. It's the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way," Burgess captioned the post.

"3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent," she added. "I have no idea what I'm doing but I'm surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I'm meant for this. I'm meant for him 💕🥜"

Burgess and Green announced they are expecting their first baby together, a boy, last month after the couple was photographed in Hawaii where Burgess put her baby bump on display.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

Burgess also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙," she wrote. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️"

"@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx," she added.

"Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," a source close to Green told PEOPLE after the announcement. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

"Sharna has always been very good with his boys too," added the insider. "It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."