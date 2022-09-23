Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane

Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family.

The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons.

"3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known," she captioned the video, which included a photo of Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9 — who Green shares with ex Megan Fox — in the pool with their baby brother..

Green is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

In June, Green and Burgess appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where they discussed their family and co-parenting arrangement with Fox.

As a child of divorce who saw her own parents break up and make up many times, Burgess praised Green and Fox for their ability to come together to put their kids first.

"It's so much healthier to see that as a kid, on how people can have mutual respect and love and understanding and communication with each other than bickering and fighting," she said. "Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is the way these kids are No. 1 at all times. Their communication, they're making priority and time for them."

"They're making sure they are loved and they have as much consistency as they can," she continued. "It keeps them so balanced and these kids have handled the last few years so amazingly because of that ... It's really, really beautiful to see and it's a huge credit to them."

Last month, Burgess, 37, appeared on Good Morning America with Green to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming Zane.

"I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring, dedicated mom," the Dancing With The Stars pro said of this next stage. "I love this new blend of me, and I'm so excited to see where that takes me."

"I love being a parent. It's amazing," Green, 49, added. "Some people are cut out for other aspects of life, and I just love parenting."

Burgess was happy to share that Zane's older brothers are "obsessed" with him — and even picked out his outfit for his GMA appearance.