The professional dancer chose Kane Brown's "Heaven" to play in the background of her post

Sharna Burgess Shares First Glimpse at Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy Zane Walker

It's clear that Sharna Burgess is already loving being a mom!

The professional dancer, 37, offered fans the first glimpse at her newborn baby boy, Zane Walker. In an Instagram Story Friday, Burgess shared a sweet video of her smiling as the baby boy rests on her chest. The clip is set to the song "Heaven" by country singer Kane Brown.

Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced news of Zane's arrival on Instagram Thursday. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, shared a sweet black and white photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and holding on to his index finger.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️," he captioned the sentimental snap.

Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, adding, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Green couldn't resist sharing photos of his newborn son at the Thursday premiere of his new film Last the Night in Los Angeles.

The proud dad was all smiles through the press portion of the premiere of the film, where he stars as a tired teacher who seeks revenge against his snarky students. He made his way through the cast and crew, showing off photos on his phone of baby Zane.

Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night" Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Following the arrival of Zane, the actor is now a father of five. He shares kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Earlier this month, the actor told PEOPLE that his kids were "super excited" to welcome a new addition to the family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green shared.

Burgess also told PEOPLE that she admires Green as a father and couldn't wait to see how he bonds with their son.

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

"This is the easiest thing I've ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids," the Dancing with the Stars pro said.

"We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It's been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us."

Burgess and Green announced they were expecting their first baby together in February after the couple was photographed in Hawaii. Burgess shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.