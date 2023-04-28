Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Co-Parenting

Sharna Burgess says that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green aim to come from a place of peace as they co-parent their three boys

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 12:39 PM

Sharna Burgess doesn't believe that co-parenting needs to be hard.

Appearing on the Not So Hollywood podcast, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, said that she and partner Brian Austin Green, 49, maintain a "great" co-parenting relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's ex, Megan Fox — with whom he shares sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10.

"Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids," she told host Adrianna Costa. "The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Austin Green Celebrates 2 Years with Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess with son Zane and Brian Austin Green's sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Brian Austin Green Instagram

Burgess, who shares 10-month-old son Zane Walker with Green, explained it's important to everyone to model the best behavior for the three boys.

"For them, representation matters. So for them, 'Okay, mommy and daddy aren't together anymore, but they still get along really well.' We can still do things with each other. Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that's all the stuff that they're watching, and that's so important," she noted.

"We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard."

"And people try to protect kids from divorce as much as they possibly can so that they're not affected, but the truth is, they're going to be affected," she continued.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjylUC0PfP3/ brianaustingreen Verified October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you❤️😊 Edited · 8w
Brian Austin Green/Instagram

"You can only choose if there's going to be a positive effect or a negative effect. And they have worked so hard to make it a positive effect on the kids, to make sure everything is smooth and loving and kind always for them."

During an appearance on the Quite Frankly podcast earlier this month, Burgess talked about how her life changed after starting a relationship with Green, who is a father of four. In addition to his three boys with the Jennifer's Body actress, he also shares Kassius "Kass" Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"[I went] from doing what I want to getting up early in the morning and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends," she shared.

Inside, she felt she was "so ready for that," explaining, "I wanted that. There's nothing in life I feel like I missed out on."

Related Articles
Sharna BUrgess, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose in the press room during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Is 'Going to Go Crazy' for Son Zane's First Birthday Party
Brian Austin Green and his kids
Brian Austin Green's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
brian-austin-green
Brian Austin Green Blasts Ex Vanessa Marcil's 'Lies' About Co-Parenting Son Kassius: 'Talk Is Cheap'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjylUC0PfP3/ brianaustingreen Verified October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you❤️😊 Edited · 8w
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Joke They 'May Need a School Bus' If They Have More Kids
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Sharna Burgess Praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Keeping Sons 'No. 1 at All Times'
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
brian austin, megan fox
Brian Austin Green Says Co-Parenting with Megan Fox Is Going 'Really Well'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Watching Sharna Burgess Become a Mom Is 'So Amazing': 'I'm So Lucky'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Celebrates Second Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess with Family Photos
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy –– See His First Cute Pic!
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green baby
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
Sharna Burgess, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Reached Out to Megan Fox to Discuss Kids: 'She Really Appreciated It'