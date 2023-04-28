Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Co-Parenting

Sharna Burgess doesn't believe that co-parenting needs to be hard.

Appearing on the Not So Hollywood podcast, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, said that she and partner Brian Austin Green, 49, maintain a "great" co-parenting relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's ex, Megan Fox — with whom he shares sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10.

"Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids," she told host Adrianna Costa. "The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharna Burgess with son Zane and Brian Austin Green's sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Brian Austin Green Instagram

Burgess, who shares 10-month-old son Zane Walker with Green, explained it's important to everyone to model the best behavior for the three boys.

"For them, representation matters. So for them, 'Okay, mommy and daddy aren't together anymore, but they still get along really well.' We can still do things with each other. Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that's all the stuff that they're watching, and that's so important," she noted.

"We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard."

"And people try to protect kids from divorce as much as they possibly can so that they're not affected, but the truth is, they're going to be affected," she continued.

Brian Austin Green/Instagram

"You can only choose if there's going to be a positive effect or a negative effect. And they have worked so hard to make it a positive effect on the kids, to make sure everything is smooth and loving and kind always for them."

During an appearance on the Quite Frankly podcast earlier this month, Burgess talked about how her life changed after starting a relationship with Green, who is a father of four. In addition to his three boys with the Jennifer's Body actress, he also shares Kassius "Kass" Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"[I went] from doing what I want to getting up early in the morning and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends," she shared.

Inside, she felt she was "so ready for that," explaining, "I wanted that. There's nothing in life I feel like I missed out on."