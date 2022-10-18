Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing'

"I can't handle the cuteness," Sharna Burgess wrote in an Instagram post Sunday featuring photos of her 3-month-old baby boy

By
Published on October 18, 2022 10:24 PM
Photo: Sharna Burgess/instagram

Sharna Burgess is celebrating her baby boy's new milestone.

On Sunday, the professional dancer posted a clip featuring cute photos of her almost 4-month-old son Zane — whom she shares with partner Brian Austin Green — enjoying some playground fun.

"We just had our first time on a swing and I can't handle the cuteness ….," the proud mom wrote in the Instagram caption. "The eyebrows were working overtime 🥹😍."

Set to a piano cover of "Clocks" by Coldplay, the video included a compilation of pictures and a video of Zane adorably sitting on a swing while flashing his smile at the camera.

Last month, Burgess also shared a sweet montage of pictures and videos to celebrate Zane as he turned 3 months old.

Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, Green, and three of his sons.

"3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known," she captioned the video at the time, which included a photo of Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 10 — who Green shares with ex Megan Fox — in the pool with their baby brother.

Green is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

In August, Burgess appeared on Good Morning America with Green to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming Zane in June.

"I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring, dedicated mom," the Dancing with the Stars pro said at the time. "I love this new blend of me, and I'm so excited to see where that takes me."

"I love being a parent. It's amazing," Green added. "Some people are cut out for other aspects of life, and I just love parenting."

Burgess was also happy to share at the time that Zane's older brothers are "obsessed" with him — and even picked out his outfit for his GMA appearance.

