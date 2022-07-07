The dancer welcomed her son Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with Brian Austin Green, on June 28

Sharna Burgess Says ‘Recovery Is Slow But Steady’ as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section

Sharna Burgess is on the mend after delivering her's and Brian Austin Green's baby boy via C-section last month.

The professional dancer, 37, posted a video of her body one week postpartum on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and gave an update as to how she and the new baby have been adjusting since giving birth to Zane Walker Green on June 28.

In the clip, Burgess wore a black sports bra and a matching black pair of biker shorts as she posed at different angles in front of the tall mirror as she rubs her belly she exhales and says "it's intense."

"Recovery is slow, but steady," the Dancing With the Stars veteran captioned the video.

Burgess updated her followers on her new "beautiful" normal in a follow-up video, saying she's in "newborn bliss."

Sharna Burgess Credit: Sharna Burgess/Instagram

"I have so much obviously to share but I am being in my moment," she says.

In the video, the Australian star explains she wound up giving birth via C-section, though it was not due to "traumatic" reasons.

"It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and my baby," she says.

While she says she plans to share the full story of little Zane's birth eventually, Burgess says what his arrival did show was why it was important that her only birth plan was to give birth.

"He was going to come out the way that he wanted to, the way that he was meant to," she shares. "I'm glad I trusted in that [because] had I had gone in with a plan of what I thought it was going to be it would have shaken me to know that it was going to change so I am super grateful for my approach to everything."

And now Zane is here, he is everything she could want.

"He is the most delicious smush and if I talk about him too much, then I'll cry because I love him so much," she says of her baby.

Burgess and Green, 48, announced the baby's arrival on social media two days after he was born with an adorable picture of the baby's hand holding on to Green's index finger.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12. My heart is now forever outside of my body," Burgess captioned the sentimental snap.

Zane is the couple's first child together. Green is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess offered another update on Monday, sharing a photo of her and baby Zane laying on her chest from a "food coma" in their first official photo together.

"I don't yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I'll never be the same again, ever," she captioned the adorable moment in part.

She continued, "I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother's love being unlike any other."