Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane

Brian Austin Green's sons can't get enough of their new baby brother!

Sharna Burgess, 37, appeared on Good Morning America with Green on Friday to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming son Zane in June.

"I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring, dedicated mom," the Dancing With The Stars pro said of this next stage. "I love this new blend of me, and I'm so excited to see where that takes me."

"I love being a parent. It's amazing," Green, 49, added. "Some people are cut out for other aspects of life, and I just love parenting."

Burgess was happy to share that Zane's older brothers are "obsessed" with him — and even picked out his outfit for his GMA appearance!

The 6-week-old is the first child for Burgess and the fifth boy for Green, who is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Green told PEOPLE that his kids were "super excited" to welcome a new addition to the family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green shared at the time.

"[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Sharna Burgess/instagram

Weeks ago, Burgess opened up on Instagram about the experience of undergoing an emergency cesarean section when welcoming Zane. After the "scary" experience, she was further surprised by her recovery.

"What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards," she wrote in the post's caption. "The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought 'wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s---.' but of course it had… I grew a life inside me."

Burgess continued, "That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced."