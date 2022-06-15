Sharna Burgess is expecting her first baby with Brian Austin Green, who is already dad to three sons with ex Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess Reveals She Reached Out to Megan Fox to Discuss Kids: 'She Really Appreciated It'

Sharna Burgess made sure to clear the air with Brian Austin Green's ex Megan Fox once she began spending more time with the former couple's three kids.

On Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, Burgess opened up about her relationship with Fox, revealing that she previously reached out to the actress to discuss co-parenting, which Burgess says Fox "really appreciated."

Burgess, 36, and Green, 48, are currently expecting their first baby together, a son, next month. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is also dad to sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

"After we'd been dating for about four or five months I was like, 'Can I get Megan's number?' " Burgess recalls asking Green. "I'd love to text her… I'd love to reach out and say, 'Hey, I'm around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.' "

"I think she really appreciated that, and she said, 'Thank you,' " adds Burgess. "And she's thanked me for being great with her kids, too."

Elsewhere in the episode, Burgess explains why she doesn't compare herself to Fox.

"You can't walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they're experiencing or have been through. Brian had a whole life with another person and babies," she says.

"I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him… but there is no comparison, and why would you compare? That obviously didn't work for a reason," adds Burgess. "For me to compare myself to that or to bring that into this relationship doesn't make sense."

Burgess and Green announced they are expecting their first baby together in February after the couple was photographed in Hawaii.

The actor also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.