Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot Ahead of Son's Birth

Sharna Burgess is counting down the days until her baby boy's arrival.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36 — who is​​ expecting her first baby with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — gave her followers a look at the stunning photos from her recent maternity shoot, celebrating 35 weeks of her pregnancy.

In one photo, Burgess is wearing a satin gown, which is flowing in the air as she balances on one leg. She shared the snap on Instagram, raving about becoming a mom this summer.

"35 weeks 🤍," she captioned the post. "I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same."

"I can't wait to watch you sleep and be in awe of you," Burgess wrote. "I can't wait to see that first smile you give me and the first giggle I hear. I can't wait for you to meet your family, your brothers are so excited. I can't wait to tell you how loved you are by all of us."

"I can't wait to be your Mother. Forever and always," she ended. "But… I also can't wait to not be pregnant so please do not be late like your Mother. Please take after your Father and be on time… If not early. 😂🥰"

Burgess also shared another shot from the maternity shoot. The mom-to-be's baby bump was on full display as she wore jeans and a sports bra. In the snap, she held hands with Green, who stood shirtless behind her and kissed her forehead.

"L 🖤 V E . In all ways, on all days, always. There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me," she captioned the post before praising her photographer, Mona Marandy.

Burgess and Green announced they are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in February after the couple was photographed in Hawaii.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

Burgess also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.