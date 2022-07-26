Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together, son Zane, on June 28

Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Undergoing 'Scary' C-Section and Shares Photo of Her Scar

Sharna Burgess is getting real about her experience with welcoming her first child.

On Monday, the 37-year-old professional dancer unveiled her C-Section scar in a mirror selfie wearing a black sports bra and grey bottoms.

"I didn't expect a C-section," Burgess, who welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green, 49, on June 28, wrote alongside the image. She added that she "didn't necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option."

She continued and shared that while "little Zane was trying so hard to get out," she endured more than 30 hours of labor, and her water broke twice, only to be told she "just wasn't dilating enough."

"In the moment it was scary, s--- even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority," she reflected.

Opening up about the recovery, she confessed, "What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought "wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s---. " but of course it had… I grew a life inside me."

Burgess continued, "That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced."

She went on to salute products like ice packs and a support belt from Frida Mom that helped her body heal, adding, "and OMG their underwear! You don't understand how important the right underwear is until you are postpartum.. trust me."

Ending with an encouraging message for other moms, the Dancing with the Stars veteran wrote, "However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible, remember that when you're crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It's painful and emotional but it's beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you've got this xx"

This isn't Burgess's first time opening up about her C-section.

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her body one week postpartum on her Instagram Stories and gave an update as to how she and the new baby have been adjusting.

In the clip, Burgess wore a black sports bra and a matching black pair of biker shorts as she posed at different angles in front of the tall mirror. As she rubbed her belly she exhaled and said, "it's intense."

"Recovery is slow, but steady," the Dancing With the Stars veteran captioned the video.

Burgess updated her followers on her new "beautiful" normal in a follow-up video, saying in part that she's in "newborn bliss."