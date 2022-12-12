Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Are a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know, You Know'

"Honestly, I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first," said Sharna Burgess, opening up about the experience on Instagram after welcoming her first child in June

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 12, 2022 09:05 PM
Photo: Sharna Burgess/instagram

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about motherhood.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, opened up on Instagram Friday about her experience with "intrusive mom thoughts" since welcoming her baby boy Zane Walker, 5 months, whom she shares with partner Brian Austin Green.

She posted a video of herself holding the infant while walking down the stairs, writing in the caption that the feeling "is a real thing."

"Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first," she explained. "These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down [the] stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident.. the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know."

Burgess continued: "5 months in and I still get them but I have learned to tame them and understand them and most of all.. realized I am not alone. That last one was a huge relief."

The new mom believed the thoughts stemmed from all the duties she has to fulfill.

"I guess it makes sense too, we have this massive responsibility suddenly upon us when we leave that hospital… in a diaper.. sleep deprived, emotionally charged but also depleted, trying to piece ourselves back together and let's not forget .. in pain," she elaborated.

"That new responsibility is filled with so much love, wonder and awe but nobody warns you about the equal amount of fear that now lives within you," Burgess wrote. "It's the most excruciating love you've ever felt and it's overwhelming, at least for me it was."

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Learning from her experience, she decided to share the tools she's developed "with all my mamas that may need it like I did/do," hoping to help manage such thoughts.

The first one reads: "Deep cleansing breaths taking in as much air as you can and hold as you say 'I release all thoughts that do not serve me' then control that breathe out imagining those words and the feeling they bring leaving you. Repeat repeat."

In another tip, Burgess wrote, "When I need a quicker fix I physically swipe my hand in front of my eyes and say 'no; and imagine that image being destroyed and gone. I shake it off and call in a memory that I can't wait to make with Zane. All of the firsts that he has coming."

RELATED VIDEO: Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This'

"These are just 2, and they help me tremendously so I hope that they help you too. I have more if you want me to share xx. You're doing great mama, remember that," Burgess concluded.

Burgess welcomed her first child in June with Green, 49, who is also father to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also shares son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

