Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Are a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know, You Know'

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about motherhood.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, opened up on Instagram Friday about her experience with "intrusive mom thoughts" since welcoming her baby boy Zane Walker, 5 months, whom she shares with partner Brian Austin Green.

She posted a video of herself holding the infant while walking down the stairs, writing in the caption that the feeling "is a real thing."

"Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first," she explained. "These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down [the] stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident.. the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know."

Burgess continued: "5 months in and I still get them but I have learned to tame them and understand them and most of all.. realized I am not alone. That last one was a huge relief."

The new mom believed the thoughts stemmed from all the duties she has to fulfill.

"I guess it makes sense too, we have this massive responsibility suddenly upon us when we leave that hospital… in a diaper.. sleep deprived, emotionally charged but also depleted, trying to piece ourselves back together and let's not forget .. in pain," she elaborated.

"That new responsibility is filled with so much love, wonder and awe but nobody warns you about the equal amount of fear that now lives within you," Burgess wrote. "It's the most excruciating love you've ever felt and it's overwhelming, at least for me it was."

Learning from her experience, she decided to share the tools she's developed "with all my mamas that may need it like I did/do," hoping to help manage such thoughts.

The first one reads: "Deep cleansing breaths taking in as much air as you can and hold as you say 'I release all thoughts that do not serve me' then control that breathe out imagining those words and the feeling they bring leaving you. Repeat repeat."

In another tip, Burgess wrote, "When I need a quicker fix I physically swipe my hand in front of my eyes and say 'no; and imagine that image being destroyed and gone. I shake it off and call in a memory that I can't wait to make with Zane. All of the firsts that he has coming."

"These are just 2, and they help me tremendously so I hope that they help you too. I have more if you want me to share xx. You're doing great mama, remember that," Burgess concluded.

Burgess welcomed her first child in June with Green, 49, who is also father to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also shares son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.