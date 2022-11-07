Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'

Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker.

The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green.

"Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about Zane and proceeding to share an update.

"This week has been lots of snuggles, lots of love and I cannot believe how big he is 🥹," Burgess, 37, wrote of the infant.

One photo from the post shows an adorable picture of Zane wearing a blue sweater and a beanie. Another shows a selfie of Burgess in full makeup as she sits in a car. The post also includes a video of the new mom planting kisses on her son while being playful with the baby boy.

"I genuinely live in sweats and no make up so a selfie was necessary the one day I managed to make a small effort 🤣," Burgess continued in the caption. "Mom life is busy and at the same time I go nowhere. Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day."

She added, "Tbh I realized at one point I hadn't showered in 2 days…. And im a 2 showers a day human!!! Finding time and balance is the new skill im trying to master. I wouldn't change a single thing though, im obsessed with life and everything in it. Balance will come, but what I won't get back is all these moments with my son while he lets me smother him with love and affection. Watching him grow and learn is beautiful and like all Moms… I could swear my baby is the smartest and the cutest in all the land."

Burgess also shared that her family is continuing to grow as they welcomed a new furry friend.

"Oh also… we got a new puppy 😅🥰 (cos our farm isn't full enough lol) a 10th birthday present for Noa who had been begging for this dream puppy since 6 years old," she said. "An all white fluff named Mochi 🫶🏼 the joy, utter shock, instant tears and total gratitude on Noa's face was beautiful, and for that moment alone wrangling another puppy into our pack is worth it. 🥰 Having an amazing week you guys!"

While Zane is Burgess' first child, he is Green's fifth as he is also a parent to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 10, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox

Green is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.