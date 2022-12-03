Sharna Burgess Says She Depends on Her Mom 'A Lot' After Welcoming Baby with Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess has had some pro help in the first few months raising her newborn baby boy.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, posted some sweet photos of her mother holding son Zane, whom she welcomed in June with partner Brian Austin Green, along with a touching note thanking the new grandmother for her help.

"I have depended on my mum a lot these last few months and especially weeks with us moving house," she wrote in the post. "Watching her be a Grandma to my son has been so beautiful.

"The memories and moments and sometimes unsolicited advice ;) have all been exactly what I needed at the time. Mums just know things and I totally get that now," Burgess added.

Burgess posted a "how it started" vs. "how it's going" set of images, showing how close her mother and Zane have become. Zane has certainly grown in that time, lifting his head in the second photo to look at the camera.

"And she is LOVING her Grandma duties and her now big family filled with all the kids and all the animals and all the love. Deep gratitude for my Mums strength, ability and desire to move her whole life here to be with us. I love you Woo," Burgess wrote.

Last month, Burgess opened up about the difficulties of being a mom to a newborn, sharing photos and videos of intimate moments with Zane, along with photos of the baby with his grandparents.

"I genuinely live in sweats and no makeup so a selfie was necessary the one day I managed to make a small effort," she captioned a car selfie. "Mom life is busy and at the same time I go nowhere. Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day."

She added that she "wouldn't change a single thing" in her life, although she admitted she is still trying to master how to "find time and balance."

"Balance will come, but what I won't get back is all these moments with my son while he lets me smother him with love and affection," Burgess said. "Watching him grow and learn is beautiful and like all Moms… I could swear my baby is the smartest and the cutest in all the land."

Green, 49, who shares three children with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil, said during an appearance on Good Morning America that he is also basking in fatherhood again with their newborn.

"I love being a parent. It's amazing," the BH90210 alum said. "Some people are cut out for other aspects of life, and I just love parenting."