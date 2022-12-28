Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Joke They 'May Need a School Bus' If They Have More Kids

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess thinks she'll need a bigger vehicle if she and actor Brian Austin Green are to have any more kids.

"We are raising four young kids at home," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her mental health journey and partnership with Movember. "Kass is already 20 and out of the house, living his best life. But we have four young kids in the house. If we add a fifth, we may need to then drive a school bus to get from point A to point B."

The couple met through their business manager and went on to dance together during season 30 of the Disney+ show in the fall of 2021. They welcomed their first son together, Zane Walker, 5 months, back in June.

Along with Kassius, whom Green shares with Vanessa Marcil, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is also dad to Noah Shannon, 10, Bohdi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Though welcoming Zane was the first time the Australian-born dancer had given birth, Burgess is back and forth about if she is ready to do it again anytime soon.

"I'm all of the above, I guess," Burgess says. "It's a conversation that we've had about, 'Would we do it again? Could we do it again?'"

For now, Burgess is busy pouring all of her time and attention into her littlest one.

"I'm so in love with being a mom and so in love with Zane, so that flips both sides of the coin," she explains. "I would love to do it again, but I also want to give my absolute everything to this boy that we have."

"It changes everything," adds Green. "You got to think traveling and school and driving. It's everything, [even] hotel rooms. From five to six is a big step."

Although the actor, 49, declined to answer if he's hoping to try once more for his first baby girl, his mirror-ball champion partner is clear she's not in any rush to make a decision on the subject anytime soon.

"The rational part of my brain is like, 'Let's just wait and see, we'll just give us some time,' " Burgess says. "Maybe we'll be one and done, but then there's that other part of me that's like, 'Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.' So we'll see. It's definitely not in the near future. We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it's a never-say-never situation."

Burgess has been open about the mental health struggles she's dealt with since becoming a mom, a big reason as to why she's teaming up with Movember to change the stigma on men's mental health in hopes people will start talking.

"I think we need to overall raise the stigma on talking about feelings and mental health and asking for help and knowing that we're not alone," Burgess shares. "Predominantly when it comes to men. I think women and young girls are taught to talk about their feelings or connect with emotions or ask for help a lot more than what men are."

