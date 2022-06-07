See All the Photos from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Baby Shower with Family and Friends

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, who are expecting their first child together in July, celebrated their baby boy on the way over the weekend with a baby shower surrounded by all their closest family and friends.

The couple enjoyed their special day at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California — and PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look at the big event!

By Georgia Slater and Aili Nahas June 07, 2022 05:02 PM

1 of 17

One More Month

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

The couple shared a sweet moment at the shower on Saturday as they celebrated their baby on the way, due next month.

"Bri has been so amazing with me. He will listen to me vent and cry. He's been a huge wonderful support for me and he's kept me calm and focused and feeling good this whole time," Burgess, 36, told PEOPLE of her boyfriend, 48.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Brunch Time

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Burgess celebrated the first part of the day with close girlfriends at an intimate brunch hosted by friends Danielle DeGregory, Kennedy Van Dyke and Peta Murgatroyd.

The ladies enjoyed everything from French toast to Portobello Tartines while sipping on Spade and Sparrow and non alcoholic beverages from Surely.

3 of 17

Friends Forever

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Burgess celebrated her little one with help from her Dancing with the Stars pals including Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater and others.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Make a Wish

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Friends and family filled out well wishes for the baby as well as advice for the mom to be.

Advertisement

5 of 17

Splish Splash

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Green's kids Journey River, 5, and Bodhi Ransom, 8, hopped out of the water for a family photo.

6 of 17

Photo Booth Fun

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Strike a pose!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Family Affair

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Green and his three kids Journey, Bodhi and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with ex Megan Fox, couldn't wait to cut the cake!

"Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother. She's unbelievable with my kids now. So I can't wait for that experience," Green told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Cake Time

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

The couple celebrated with an adorable cake that featured a crescent moon, gold stars and clouds.

Advertisement

9 of 17

Pool Party

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

The kids enjoyed a pool day with fun floaties, a bouncy castle and a waterslide. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Gal Pals

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Burgess was all smiles with girlfriends DeGregory, Van Dyke and Murgatroyd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Bumping Along

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

"I can't wait to smell him and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time," said Burgess of her son on the way. "All of these firsts that I've never experienced. My heart genuinely can't wait to meet him."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Smiles all around!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Brotherly Love

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Green's oldest son Kassius, 20, from a previous relationnship, puts his hand on Burgess' bump.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Selfie Time

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Say cheese!

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Dad's Best Buds

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Some of Green's DWTS friends stopped by to celebrate, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Celebrating Mom to Be

Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Burgess and her guests posed for a sweet photo while her friends put their hands on her baby bump.

"I want everyone to feel like it's a celebration," she told PEOPLE prior to her shower. "It will be a huge big family party. We just know we want it to be a family celebration surrounded by our favorite people."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Memories to Last a Lifetime

Credit: Brad Everett Young/@bradley206

Photographer Brad Everett Young roamed around the shower to capture intimate Polaroid moments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

    `